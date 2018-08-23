Who Whacked Willy Wonka? Find Out on the North Shore Scenic Railroad

This Murder Mystery can be solved on the Disoriented Express train ride at the North Shore Scenic Railroad

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s a Murder Mystery all aboard the North Shore Scenic Railroad.

While aboard the Disoriented Express, passengers must figure out Who Whacked Willy Wonka. A crew of actors aboard are interacting with the audience giving clues and playing part in the Murder Mystery. This adult night-out is a two and a half hour train ride, including a four-course meal that will not be Willy Wonka all candy themed.

This candy land takeover is going on until August 31st, to reserve a spot visit Who Whacked Willy Wonka.