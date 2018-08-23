Yellowjackets Men’s Soccer Set to Defend UMAC Crown

Last season, UWS won their first conference title after falling short two years in a row.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A wise man once said: “To be the man, you got to beat the man”. And for years, the man in UMAC men’s soccer was St. Scholastica. But last season, Wisconsin-Superior broke through in a major way.

The Yellowjackets finally won their first UMAC championship after being in the title game for the third straight year. So now that expectations have changed, so does the team’s mentality.

“Now the difficulty is going from being the chasers to being the guys with the targets on their backs so we’ll see if our guys can make that adjustment,” head coach Joe Mooney said.

“We want to treat every game as a final for right now so we can give it our everything. If we deal like that with no major goals, just treat every game as a final, I think we can go far,” said midfielder Fernando Bicalho.

And it won’t be easy as UWS has to replace the 2017 UMAC Defender of the Year Jonah Garcia, as well as Jon Bucklew, the school’s all time leading scorer. But those voids allow for the team’s depth to shine this season.

“We need to be confident in the players we have currently and the players that have come in for this new year and trust that they’ll do the job and the players that we currently have will do a good job for the team,” striker Eric Watson said.

“It’s a matter of can you now adjust to the guys coming in because they play different styles. Now does it change the way we play a little bit and can we make some of those adjustments and really fit those guys in terms of what their skills are,” said Mooney.

The Yellowjackets will begin their season Friday with an exhibition match against Northern Michigan.