Cloquet Becoming More Pedestrian Friendly this Fall

CLOQUET, Minn.- Do you walk or bike to work? Construction is underway for the city of Cloquet to become more pedestrian friendly.

Right now work is being done to create sidewalk bump-outs making a wider path for pedestrians, other changes include bike lanes on a one-mile stretch downtown.

“Just allowing people to get from point A to point B, we can’t plan all of our transportation systems around just cars, trains, or logging trucks in our area we have to think about all the modes of transportation,” organizer Meghann Levitt said.

Over half of the community will be more active if the sidewalks are widened according to a survey conducted this year by the city. Construction should be complete by this fall.