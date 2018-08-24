Cromwell-Wright Football Seeks Second Consecutive Section Title

The Cardinals hope to make another deep playoff run and state tournament appearance.

CROMWELL, Minn.- The Cromwell-Wright high school football team is coming off a very successful season. The Cardinals were the 2017 section 5 champions, making it to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

The goal this season to make it happen again using the same simple approach as they did last year.

“We took it one game at a time, we’re not looking at three games ahead of us, just got to take it one game at a time, focus on winning that one and moving on to the next,” wide receiver Isaac Shelton said.

“We play off of each other, we trust each other, and we kind of play off our experience and our trust for each other,” said senior quarterback Drew Libbon.

But in order to trust each other they need to all be playing. With numbers being tight, a main focus for the Cardinals is avoiding injury to ensure having enough players to fill the roster.

“The plan is to continue that success and doing that with a team that has a little bit smaller numbers issue this year. We’re going to have to stay healthy but we have a good solid group of returning guys and seniors who will hopefully lead the way,” said head coach Jeff Gronner.

“Good solid group of guys and we come in every day, work hard and we just have to continue to play to our strengths and work hard every day,” said Libbon.