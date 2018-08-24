Dragonboat Festival Kicks Off with Traditional Ceremony

The annual Awakening of the Dragon event gets the competitors ready

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Athlete’s all over the world continue to make their way to the Twin Ports for the 17th annual Dragonboat Festival on Lake Superior.

Dragonboating is a long-standing tradition with roots in ancient China. One of the most popular traditions with the sport is the ceremonial awakening of the dragon, where the eyes of a wooden dragon are revealed to release its spirit. According to festival co-chairs Charlie Johnson and Scott Fisher, the Superior festival kicks off with a similar awakening to get energy flowing through competitors.

“The dragon is the essence of the event. It brings to the forefront the competitive nature of dragon boats.”

Teams were introduced one by one at the ceremony and captains participated in the annual passing of the paddle, meant to encourage comeradery.

“Legends” team captain Dave Koski had been dragonboating for 20 years and loves the spirit among his international team and everyone at the festival.

“I encourage anybody who has any interest to come down and either volunteer to sign up for a team or give it a try. It’s…it’s an incredible sport.

Races begin at 9 a. m Saturday. For more information, click here.