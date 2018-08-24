Former Bulldog Avery Peterson Signs with Idaho Steelheads

The former UMD forward is heading to the ECHL this upcoming season.

BOISE, Idaho – Former UMD Bulldog Avery Peterson has signed a deal with the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL.

The 23-year-old was a sixth-round pick for the Minnesota Wild back in the 2013 NHL draft. The Grand Rapids native recorded six goals and 11 assists this past season, helping the Bulldogs capture their second national title in school history. Peterson spent the first couple years of his college career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before transferring to UMD.