Kelley, Lumberjacks Blast Rangers in Home Opener

Senior Kendra Kelley scores six goals to lead Cloquet/Carlton to a win.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Senior forward Kendra Kelley scored less than 30 seconds into the match on a day where she scored five more times to lead Cloquet/Carlton to a win over Forest Lake 8-0 Friday afternoon at Bromberg Field.

Kelley would add two penalty kicks to register a hat trick just nine minutes into the match. Kianna Bender and Brenna Mattson also chipped in with a goal for the Lumberjacks, who will face Tartan on Monday.