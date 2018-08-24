Local Business Hosts Winter Coat Kick-Off

People can stop by throughout the weekend and buy a children's brand name winter coat for a lower price.

DULUTH, Minn. – To get ready for the new school year and the cooler temperatures, Once Upon A Child is hosting a winter coat kick-off this weekend.

The store buys and sells gently used children’s winter coats, boots, hats and more from the community and sells them at a lower price. They were able to fill their store and host this event because of the community.

“We want to keep your kids warm, we want to save you money and we want to get cash back in the community’s pocket. We are a family owned business and we buy and sell gently used kids clothes,” owner Emily Austin said.

The event continues throughout the rest of the weekend, but Austin said people can stop by and buy or sell clothes at any time.