Man Stabbed in Canal Park bar Altercation

The Injuries Were not Life Threatening

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing early this morning at Grandma’s Restaurant “Up Bar.”

Authorities say the incident took place just after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

When officers arrived they located a 23-year-old male with a cut to his abdomen that was not life-threatening.

According to the male he had gotten into an altercation with another male at the bar, but was unclear how he received the cut.

The suspect left the bar before the police arrived on scene.