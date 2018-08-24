One Stop Shop for Veteran Services in the Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans are looking to end homelessness for Veterans and the organization is hosting a one-stop spot for services.

The annual Veteran Stand Down filled Bayfront Park with over 50 free services including medical help, higher education information, legal advice and free clothing.

“Sometimes we don’t ask for help, sometimes we don’t know where to go for services and we’re here to say here we are and come and see us,” MACV program manager Paul Pederson said.

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans has been hosting the Veteran Stand Down for over a decade and organizers say every year they see new faces.

If you are a veteran or know of one that needs help visit MACV.