Pharmacists Warns Patients of EpiPen Shortage

The FDA says the shortage is because of supply disruptions and manufacturer issues.

DULUTH, Minn. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is extending the expiration dates on EpiPens after a nationwide shortage.

Health officials in Duluth say any drug shortage is concerning but there is no need to be alarmed.

“Look at what they have at home if they’ve already got one. If it’s expired call and start to take these steps right away,” said Essentia Health Pharmacist Richard Krikava. “Don’t wait until you’ve had to use that dose and you got nothing left, kind of try to think ahead a little bit as best you can.”

Manufacturers have procedures in place to help patients find pharmacies that have EpiPens in stock.