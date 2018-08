Prep Boys Soccer: Denfeld Victorious, Hermantown Struggles

Denfeld and Hermantown began their seasons.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Hunters started their season with a 4-1 win over the Rochester Lourdes Eagles. After being down 1-0 half way through the first, Maison Oliver put up two back to back goals to get the Hunters back on top. In the second half, Jon Faynik would increase the lead scoring two more goals in the second half.

In other prep soccer news, Hermantown fell to Holy Angels 3-0.