Prep Girls Soccer: Eskomos Fire Up, Greyhounds Blanked

Esko knocked off Mesabi East in their home opener while Duluth East on offense in their loss.

ESKO, Minn. – In girls high school soccer action, Esko put on a show in front of their home crowd with a 6-0 win over Mesabi East. Sydney Hansen scored two goals for the Eskomos.

In other action, Duluth East struggled to get any offense going as they fall at home to Rosemount 3-0.