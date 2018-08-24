Redemption On the Mind of Wrens Football Team

The Wrens are looking to make it back to the section championship and advance to state.

WRENSHALL, Minn.-The Wrenshall high school football team had an impressive 2017 season going 7–1, falling to Cromwell–Wright in the section 5 championship game. But they are using that as motivation to get back to that game this year and get the win this time around.

“Everyone just worked as a team and it was all connection. We got all of our blocks, we committed to that and our running backs they saw the holes, they hit them and they took off,” said guard Danny Merrill.

“Last year we’re trying to take over as just be the same team we were last year. Get to where we were and then from there just work hard, get stronger, faster, people got to step up. We lost a lot of people. We lost core players from last year, we need people to step up,” said guard Eli Krisak.

It’s early in the season but these guys are clearly hungry for that same success. So far head coach Jeremy Zywicki is seeing a lot of things he likes.

“Our backs are seeing the holes. The offensive linemen are getting into their blocks. We’re creating some things on offense that really looks good. It’s always nice to see your offense come together at the end of two-a-days before you get into that regular season,” said Zywicki.