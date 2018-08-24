Salvation Army to Host “Grand Slam at the Wade” Tuesday

The Family-Fun Event will Take Place Tuesday, August 28 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Salvation Army is looking to hit it out of the ballpark on Tuesday, August 28 from 5 – 8 :00 p.m.

This is the second-annual Grand Slam at the Wade fundraising event, featuring old-fashioned American fun and a wide range of activities for all ages.

Activities include games, music from Todd Eckart, silent auction, best-dressed dog contest, community resources, climbing wall, and more.

Food will be available for purchase at the Wade Stadium concession stands.

All proceeds will support thousands in the Greater Duluth area by providing housing, fighting hunger, and promoting health through an array of Salvation Army programs and services.

Admission: $3 dollars for individuals and $5 dollars for families.

FOX 21’s Brett Scott and Meteorologist Brittney Merlot will be gearing up for a time slot in the dunk tank, too!

Click here for more information.

Event Details:

Tuesday, August 28

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Wade Stadium, 101 North 35th Avenue West, Duluth