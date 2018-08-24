St. Scholastica Awarded $.276 Million Grant for RRNPC Project

This is the Largest Grant CSS has Ever Received

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica has been awarded a $2.76 million grant by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services to prepare nurses in primary care.

According to St. Scholastica leadership this is the largest grant the college has ever been awarded.

The grant will be used to fund the Rural Registered Nurses in Primary Care project.

“This four-year federal investment in our School of Nursing will fund the Rural Registered Nurses in Primary Care project,” said St. Scholastica President Colette Geary, Ph.D., “enabling St. Scholastica to advance its leadership role in addressing the critical RN primary care workforce shortages in rural and underserved communities. It will also strengthen our longstanding academic and clinical partnership with Essentia Health.”

President Geary also noted that St. Scholastica is the only recipient of this type of grant in the state of Minnesota.