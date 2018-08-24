The Arrowhead Dog Agility Association is Looking for Paw-ticipants

If you've ever been interested in signing your pup up for dog agility racing, now may be your chance.

PROCTOR, Minn.- Calling all four-legged friends in the area: Proctor Fairgrounds is hosting dog agility races all weekend, for pups at all levels of experience.

This is the first trial event held by the Arrowhead Dog Agility Association at the Dirt Arena venue.

Gods are split up into different levels and sizes before going through the various courses. Once a dog completes a certain level of agility courses, they have the opportunity to take home their very own jump bar, signed by every member of the association, including trial organizer Lori Hutchins.

“We all want to have fun with our dogs, you know. The cues are for us humans, and the points… the dogs don’t care what they get, as long as there maybe is a treat at the end. That’s what they care about. They just want our love and attention.”

There are over 50 people signed up for the weekend’s events, some with up to four dogs competing, like Kelly McFaul-Solem. Her dog Guppy, a Brussels Griffon, is participating in her very first show.

“When we’re out there we can’t use food or toys or anything like that, and you can’t touch your dog. So you just have to kind of like, it’s kind of like the bond you have together that keeps them out there.”

Admission to the races is free for viewers. Registration is open all weekend for those interested in signing their dogs up.