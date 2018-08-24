Wisconsin Helps Veterans Settle Down

New Phase of Think, Make, Happen Wisconsin Launched at Jack Links HQ

MINONG, Wis. – Hundreds of thousands of veterans return home from service each year, which they say is both rewarding, and daunting. State officials think Wisconsin would be an excellent place to transition, and they’re willing to bet $1.9 million on it.

So far, Wisconsin has proven to be a good place for vets to find jobs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the veteran unemployment rate was at 3.3% last year, down from 5% in 2016.

But the state government envisions so much more, launching a national marketing campaign to attract vets and their families. And local businesses like Jack Link’s are on board.

“We value the skills and the experience they bring and how they match-up with our values as a company,” said Eric Dettmer, Chief HR Officer at Jack Link’s. “We have values around self–discipline, where we talk about being accountable. And values like teamwork and collaboration.”

Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and other state officials met with vets working at the jack link’s headquarters to go over the veteran phase of their larger Think Make Happen Wisconsin program.

The campaign includes ads focusing on different facets of veteran family life like housing, schools and veteran programs in the community.

They want to make Wisconsin the one stop shop for all things veteran.

Jack Link’s employs about 27 veterans, like Harry Harwell, who calls Wisconsin home.

“My first time in Wisconsin was in 1988…And I fell in love with it, I’ve been here ever since,” said Harwell, Smokehouse Supervisor, and U.S. Army Veteran. “I wish they had something like this 33 years ago when I got out of the service.

“It makes me feel proud to live in Wisconsin.”