2018 Tribute Fest Wraps Up With Rock Tributes

The money raised from tribute fest helps local homeless veterans.

DULUTH, Min.. – Tribute fest continued today featuring Johnny Cash, Led Zeppelin, Kid Rock and Queen covers.

The three day concert brought members of the community out to Bayfront Park, and military members especially loved coming and supporting, knowing how important the cause is.

“I like the fact that the money is being donated to MACV. And the newer veterans, the younger veterans, they need this, so I like to support it,” Army veteran Clyde Royer said.

This year’s tribute fest wrapped up tonight and all proceeds raised throughout the weekend goes to MACV, which helps local homeless veterans. You can learn more about Tribute Fest or MACV by visiting their website.