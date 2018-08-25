Back to School Fashion Show Struts Through the Miller Hill Mall

Stores showed off their best fall looks for students and teachers

DULUTH, Minn. – Schools are back in session across the country and families are finding school supplies at stores and malls everywhere.

A back to school fashion show was held today at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth.

Stores showed off their best looks for students and teachers as models walked across a catwalk.

“We want to build a good reputation for our mall up here in Duluth and having people get out and show what they have in each store is a great idea,” said Jean Mershon, a model in the show and a teacher at Central Lakes College.

The mall also held an “If you build it, will they shop?” event where customers wrote down suggestions of new stores they’d like to see come to the mall.