Bulldogs Gearing Up for Game One

UMD football is preparing for their first game of the season against Minot State.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Bulldogs are getting ready for game one which will be on the road at Minot state.

It’s really coming down to the wire but the dogs have been showing up to practice giving it their all to make sure they’re ready for September first.

“I think as a whole our team has continued to progress. At this point in camp it’s tough to say defensively, offensively or special teams whether you’re improving or not because generally when you’re playing one another, either the defense is good and offense needs to pick it up or vice versa. Overall I think our competitive edge has been good, our guys have brought energy and just our preparation for practice we’ve been where we needed to be,” said head coach Curt Wiese.