Girls Prep Soccer: Hermantown and Denfeld Both Victorious

Hermantown came back from a 1-0 deficit while Denfeld came out strong and stayed that way.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Denfeld Hunters defeated the Spectrum Sting 7-0. The Hunters put up four goals in the first half, followed by 3 in the second for the shutout victory.

Just a town over, Hermantown defeated Chisago Lakes 2-1. The Hawks were down 1-0 at the Half. But came to life in the second putting up two goals to take the lead and win the game.