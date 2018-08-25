Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival Brings Community Together

64 dragon boat teams competed in Superior on Saturday.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Dragon boating has been a tradition for thousands of years, and the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival has been going on since 2002. But the competitors have formed a community and that’s what brings them back each year.

Teams competed in groups of four, and the team with the fasted time would move on. Even though everyone wanted to win and take home bragging rights, all of the racers would help out the other teams and cheer them on.

“Teams like to help out other teams like if paddlers, if a team has short paddlers, another team will have paddlers jump in and help them out, it’s very much a community spirit to it,” Legends in our own mind Dave Koski said.

Full race results from today can be found on the race website.