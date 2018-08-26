Art Exhibition on Display at Free Range Film Barn

WRENSHALL, Minn. – A new art exhibition is on display at the Free Range Film Barn in Wrenshall.

The art work is designed to bring the art world and farm world together.

Contemporary artists took over the top and bottom floor of the century-old barn and used the unique space to showcase their artistic voice.

“I certainly enjoy it as a curator because it reflects those interests that I have, those shared interests of rural art and agriculture and how we create a culture in our community, but I think it’s reflected also in the joy these artists have had in working with the space,” said the exhibition’s curator, Annie Dugan.

The display is open from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day through labor day.

The opening coincided with an open house at Wrenshall’s food farm.