Battle of the Cruiserweight Champions

Al Sands is heading to Poland to take on Krzysztof Wlodarczyk.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth boxer Al Sands has signed to fight Krzysztof Wlodarczyk on October 6th in Poland. The Haitian Temptation says he’s ready to take on this international challenge.

“It’s another international fight. It’s another big opportunity against a guy with lots of experience. He was just part of the super six tournament. So I’d love to see how I do against a guy with his level of experience,” said Sands.

Wlodarczyk is a two-time former Cruiserweight world champion and ranked 17th in the entire world.

Sands has just over a month to prepare for this fight, but he’s been putting in the work way before he signed this contract.

“Keep a steady base of fitness so when a call like this comes in, a contract like this is signed, we’re ready to go. We’re going to be sparring. We’ll be all over town training. So it’s going to be a bit of a grind but i’m excited for it.”