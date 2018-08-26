Free Back to School Haircuts Offered in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – With many schools starting up this week and next, it’s time for kids to get ready to go back.

Nu Luxe Salon in Cloquet offered free back to school haircuts on Sunday.

They gave more than a hundred trims to kids of all ages.

The owners tell us the event is their way of giving back to the community by eliminating one back to school expense for families.

“It’s been a lot of just your average trim,” said Nu Luxe owner Bree Morton. “We have done a couple, had a couple girls shave part of their head, that was pretty fun, but nothing too crazy. I think parents are holding the reigns in a little bit going back to school.”

The free haircuts may become an annual event at the salon before school starts every fall.

Cloquet public schools start on September 5th.