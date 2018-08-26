Jessica Convery Drafted into the CWHL

The former UMD women's hockey goalie was selected by the Worcester Blades.

DULUTH, Minn.- Former UMD women’s hockey player Jessica Convery has been drafted by the Worcester Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. The goalie was selected in the fourth round.

During her time at UMD, Convery had a goals against average of 2.23 with a total of 816 saves and a save percentage of .920. The 2018 graduate recorded a season high of 43 saves against Bemidji State.