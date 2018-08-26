National Dog Day Celebrated with Pool Party

Pups of all shapes and sizes had fun in the water at Cloquet's Pinehurst Park

CLOQUET, Minn. – To celebrate National Dog Day, pups of all shapes and sizes had a pool party at Pinehurst Park in Cloquet.

The third annual Doggie Dip gave pooches a fenced in spaces to swim and run around.

No people were allowed in the pool. It was dogs only to let them socialize with their friends.

“All you’ve got to do is take a look around and see they’re running around. I haven’t heard anybody bark yet, I haven’t heard anybody not get along with each other so it’s a good day,” said Jamie Bucheit, who owns a German Shepherd named Duncan.

Dogs had to be more than sixteen weeks old to participate.

Owners were responsible for their dogs at all times, including cleaning up after them.