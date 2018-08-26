UMD Volleyball Dominates Flagler Saints Invitational

The Bulldogs begin their season 4-0.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.- UMD volleyball was in St. Augustine, Florida for the Flagler Saints Invitational.

The Bulldogs won all four of their matches, winning three of the four in three straight sets. The only match that took a full five sets was against Findlay.

Now they are back on the road heading north for the Wildcats Open in Marquette, MI. There the Bulldogs will take on Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Lake Superior State and Northwood.