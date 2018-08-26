West Duluth Kids Given the Gift of Backpacks

Backpack Drive Held in Memorial Park

WEST DULUTH, Minn.- Getting school supplies was a lot more fun for kids in West Duluth, as a Backpack Giveaway Event was held in Memorial Park on Sunday.

Thanks to the Valley Youth Center, many kids got a backpack boost back into school, without breaking the bank.

Since July the Center collected over 380 backpacks, and stuffed them with school supplies.

At Memorial Park, kids got a chance to pick up those packs, while playing in bounce houses and enjoying other games and food.

Organizers say some families got way more than expected.

“They were all so very thankful that they were able to pick out a backpack for each of their kids,” said Angelo Simone, Program Director for the Valley Youth Center. “And they were really surprised that they were full of supplies.”

There were also about 30 volunteers, made up of members of the Rotary, residents and even other kids from the neighborhood. All came out to make the kids’ day, and school year.

“It was cool to see the smiles on kids’ faces, able to pick out their own backpack with their own supplies, it was really cool.” said Simone.

Almost 500 people attended, which meant the backpacks ran out early. But that didn’t stop the kids from having a great time.

Since more people than expected came out, the Center hopes to collect more than 500 backpacks next year, hoping people understand just how much is needed.