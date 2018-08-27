Bay College West in Iron Mountain on Lockdown

A Suspect is Possibly Armed Near the Campus

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. – Bay College West in Iron Mountain is currently on lockdown for those inside the building.

According to college officials an unknown subject, possibly armed on foot is near the area of Bay College West Campus.

Officials say local police have requested a lock down of the campus while the incident is ongoing.

Bay College West students will resume their first day of classes when the all clear is given by law enforcement.

There is no further information at this time about the suspect or their whereabouts.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: According to Bay College West, Iron Mountain Police have issued an all clear for the lockdown of the Bay College West campus in Iron Mountain.