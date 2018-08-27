Class Back in Session at Lake Superior College & UMD

Enrollment at LSC is up 2% this semester

DULUTH, Minn. – Students are getting back into the swing of campus over at Lake Superior College.

Students tell us this week is all about meeting one another which makes living away from home easier.

“Being on the soccer team helped a lot, but being in class also does, a lot of people are talkative and social so it’s pretty easy,” LSC student-athlete Emily Erynck said.

Enrollment at LSC is up 2% this semester and overall will serves 10,000 students annually.

It’s the first day of class on the University of Minnesota Duluth campus.

One student we spoke to is looking forward to her sophomore year and getting involved with the Navigators leadership team.

But she says the main priority is focusing on class.

“It’s been good. I’ve only had one class, so far and I have a couple more, but it’s been good,” said UMD Student Martha Jorgensen. “I love, I was excited to get back into it and get busy again and stuff like that, just see what the new year brings.”

This year’s total estimated campus enrollment at UMD is at more than 11,000 thousand students.