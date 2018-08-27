Coffins and Possible Human Bone Discovery In Duluth

A state archaeologist and the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council came last Friday to meet with the team from the county to review the site.

DULUTH, Minn. – While working on a road construction project a St. Louis County Public Works crew uncovered several wood coffins and possible human remains.

Coming into this St. Louis County staff tell us they knew there was a possibility they would run into something because this particular area is close to what once was the Greenwood Cemetery.

The area has more than 5,000 gravesites scattered throughout the woods.

St. Louis County has a major road reconstruction project planned for 2020 at the intersection of Rice Lake Road and Arlington Avenue.

Over the last week, while preparing for the future project crews began the excavating process. They discovered more than fifty coffins.

There was also what looks like to be a human bone found near one of the coffins.

So far all the coffins found have had their lids removed and the bodies appeared to have been relocated from a grave relocation project in the 1960s.

The bone was taken to Hamline University for testing.

“As we continue digging there’s a chance we might find human remains,” said St. Louis County Resident Engineer Steve Krasaway. “At this point, we’re going to take a look at it, see what we can do to help treat these human remains properly, notify all of the proper people, but as of this point, we’ve only found empty coffins.”

In the next few weeks a group of archaeologists will examine the coffins and see if there were any human remains the crew may have missed.

The area is closed to the public and you’re asked to stay away as crews continue to work.