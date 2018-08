Denfeld’s Ashley Larson Commits to St. Scholastica

The Hunters ace is not heading too far to play college volleyball.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld volleyball standout Ashley Larson announced on her Twitter account that she has committed to playing at St. Scholastica next season.

The senior helped the Hunters go 15–12 last season, including 6–1 in the Lake Superior Confernece. Larson was also an all-conference second team selection.