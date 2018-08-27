Duluth Superior Pride to Celebrate 32 Years of Northland Diversity

The 32nd Duluth Superior Pride will Begin Thursday, August 30 with the Mayor's Reception at the Duluth Depot

DULUTH, Minn. – The 32nd anniversary of the Duluth Superior Pride will take place on Labor Day Weekend; August 30 through September 2.

Duluth Superior Pride was established in 1986 and continues to share entertainment, equality and diversity throughout the Northland.

The event will take over the entire Duluth, Superior area including local bars, restaurants, art spaces and Bayfront Festival Park to provide plenty of fun for all ages and interests.

“It is a monumental weekend for Duluth-Superior’s Gay Pride Festival, celebrating 32 years of promoting diversity in our community,” says Jason Jacobson, the Pride Festival’s committee member, “We are excited to bring these events to the area, it’s going to be an exciting weekend!”

Pride events will kick off Thursday, August 30 with the annual Mayor’s reception. The event includes area leaders from surrounding communities and will welcome visitors and residents to the downtown Duluth Depot.

Following the Mayor’s Reception, events continue on Friday, August 31 with Party X at the Duluth Flame, an Art Exhibit with local artists at Zeitgeist Arts Café, and a Worship Service at Temple Isreal.

On Saturday, September 1, folks can start the day with the Hummingbird Family 5K, hosted at Bayfront Festival Park.

At 11:00 a.m., Pride Festival in the Park will begin.

There will be local bands, artists, drag performers and speakers on the Bayfront stage along with many vendors, beer tents for the adults, and fun bouncy houses and fun for the kids with the help of many volunteers.

On Sunday, the annual Pride Parade will take over in Superior starting at noon.

Click here for a complete list of events and to learn more about the Duluth Superior Pride Festival.