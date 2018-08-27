Exploratory dig Unearths Coffins and Human Remains in Duluth

The dig is in Preparation for a 2020 Road Project

Photo: Saint Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County Public Works crews have unearthed wood coffins and a possible human bone while performing exploratory digging on Arlington Avenue.

The exploratory digging was done for the purpose of checking for human remains due to the future project site being in close proximity to the Greenwood Cemetery.

According to city officials the coffins were opened at the advisement of the State Archaeologist and were found to be empty.

It is believed the coffins and possible remains are remnants of a grave relocation project that took place in the 1960’s.

“We already had fulfilled requirements for checking for human remains, but out of an abundance of caution we wanted to conduct this additional exploratory excavation,” said Steve Krasaway, St. Louis County public works engineer. “Records have indicated that some graves had been relocated from this area many decades ago due to previous road projects. So we felt it was important to take this extra step now out of respect for any potential remains and to ensure we wouldn’t make similar discoveries once the project was underway.”

According to the Public Works Department the exploratory digging is in preparation for a 2020 project that involves widening Rice Lake Road north of Arrowhead Road as well as other improvements to the intersection.

The Greenwood Cemetery was declared inactive by the County Board in 2012 due to often inaccurate record keeping.