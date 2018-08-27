One Injured in Utility Vehicle Rollover

The Occupant Susant Injuries in the Crash

HIBBING, Minn. – St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a side by side utility vehicle rollover on the Alborn ATV trail Sunday evening.

Authorities say the sole occupant, 53-year-old Steven Jackson, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the rollover.

Jackson was transported by Hibbing ambulance to the Fairview Range Medical Center.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.