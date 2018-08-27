One Significantly Injured in Bayfield County Crash

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

BAYFIELD, Wis. – A two vehicle collision on County Highway M in south Eastern Bayfield County has left one woman with significant injuries according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle driven by 50-year-old Georgia Teague of Ashland was turning left into oncoming traffic at a driveway entrance in the Township of Namakagan when an oncoming vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Kelly Zach of Fairbanks, AK, collided into the passenger side of the car injuring the front seat passenger.

The passenger, Barbara Teague, was flown to St. Mary’s in Duluth for further treatment.

Zach was released from the Hayward Hospital with minor injuries and arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Georgia Teague had no apparent injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.