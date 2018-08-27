Twin Ports Interchange Project Update

The Twin Ports Interchange monthly updates happen every last Monday of the month at Clyde Iron Works at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – We ‘re about a year away from the beginning of construction on the Twin Ports Interchange Project.

The planning process has already begun.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) held its monthly update meeting for the project.

The Twin Ports Interchange Project is meant to enhance safety on the interchange by moving left exits to the right and improving freight mobility.

The public was informed on the layouts, negotiations with contractors and new personnel for the project.

“We’re entering into the visual quality portion of the project and input from the community, both business and residents and commuters,” said MnDOT Twin Ports Interchange Project Manager Roberta Dwyer. “We’ll be developing that over the next couple of months. We’ll also be moving into an environmental assessment worksheet, which we hope to publish in October.”

