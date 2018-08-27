“Twin Ports Tonight” to Expand on WDSE-TV

Three Episodes of Twin Ports Tonight will be Filmed Thursday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. at Zaitgeist Teatro Zuccone in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – FOX 21’s very own Andrew Kirov is set to take his late night talk show to new heights.

Twin Ports Tonight will soon be airing six new episodes this fall on WDSE-TV in Duluth.

From reptiles to root beer and even singing dancing, Kirov says Twin Ports Tonight has something for everyone to enjoy.

Kirov started his late night comedy career back in high school, developing Kirov by Night.

Twin Ports Tonight is now set to record their first three episodes on Thursday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m. The productions will then air on WDSE-TV.

The episodes will be filmed at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone, 222 East Superior Street in Duluth.

This is the only late night comedy show in the Twin Ports, featuring live interviews, sketch comedy, music, and lots of fun.

Tickets are $10 dollars at the door.

