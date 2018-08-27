UMD Volleyball Ranked #1 in AVCA Poll

The Bulldogs jump up two spots in the latest polls.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team had a stellar weekend at the Flagler Saints Invite down in St. Augustine, FL.

The Bulldogs went 4–0 and now find themselves ranked #1 in the country in the AVCA Division II poll, jumping up two spots from last week.

Next up for UMDIs a trip to Marquette, MI for the Wildcat Invite, hosted by Northern Michgian. The Bulldogs will take on the hosts, as well as Michigan Tech.

For the full AVCA poll, click here.