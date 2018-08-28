Bubble gum Flavored Children’s Advil Recalled

THe Doseage Cups Were Marked Teaspoons Instead of Milliliters

(AP) – Pfizer Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling one lot of children’s Advil suspension bubble gum flavored medication in the four ounce bottle due to consumer complaints that the dosage cup could lead to overdose.

Pfizer says they received customer complaints that the dosage cup on the bottle was marked by teaspoons and the label instructions are in milliliters.

The company concluded that the difference between the measurements had the potential to cause confusion for consumers which could lead to an overdose.

The recall affects one lot, R51129, which was distributed to retailers, wholesalers and distributors across the country between May and June. The expiration date of the recalled medicine is November 2020, and the UPC code is 3-0573-0207-30-0. The NDC code is 0573-0207-30.

The most common symptoms associated with an ibuprofen overdose include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision, and dizziness.

The FDA says consumers should contact their healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Any questions should be directed towards the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare information line at 1-800-882-3845.