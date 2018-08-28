Grand Slam at the Wade Raises Funds for Salvation Army

DULUTH, Minn. – The Salvation Army filled Wade Stadium with a carnival fundraiser for their programs in the greater Duluth area.

Grand Slam at the Wade may not have had the sunshine and beautiful weather everyone had hoped for, but the Salvation Army’s fundraiser wasn’t completely dampened; it will still be helpful to thousands in need.

Games on the turf, therapy donkeys, and a best dressed dog contest were just some of the fun families had at Wade Stadium.

Last year’s event raised $6,000 for the Salvation Army’s programs like their Monday through Friday lunch, food pantry, and housing programs.

Officials hoped to raise close to $10,000 this year despite the rain.

“Homelessness doesn’t take a break when it rains and this may spoil what we anticipated but we can have fun in spite of it and just remember that this is all for a good cause,” said Salvation Army Captain Teri Ellison.

The Grand Slam even had a dunk tank filled with local celebrities.

Families could dunk FOX 21’s Brittney Merlot while attending the fundraiser.