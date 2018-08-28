Kayaking Around Lake Superior all ‘Four the Water’

The crew is paddling their way to a cleaner Great Lakes.

DULUTH, Minn.- Four kayak guides are taking the summer off to paddling their way around Lake Superior to advocate for clean water.

They’re called “Four the Water” a crew of four men started a journey around Lake Superior back in May, pushing off from Lake Superior. The crew paddled up around Canada and down Minnesota’s North Shore. Overall the journey will be around 2,700 miles, but it’s all to raise awareness to keep our Great Lakes Clean. Paddlers/clean water activists Jared VanOordt, Ryan Busch, Karl Rajski, and Drew Etling are still paddling around Lake Superior, to track their journey or keep up with the blog visit Four the Water.