Lumberjacks Stay Undefeated with Shutout Win

Cloquet/Carlton got another home shutout Monday afternoon against Tartan.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In a rain-shortened game, the Cloquet/Carlton girls soccer team knocked off Tartan 7-0 Monday afternoon at Bromberg Field.

The Lumberjacks got stellar performances from Kianna Bender and Kendra Kelley. Next up for the team is a rivalry showdown Tuesday at home against the Esko Eskomos.