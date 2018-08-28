Lumberjacks Top Eskomos in Battle of Girls Soccer Unbeatens

Cloquet/Carlton handed Esko their first loss of the season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Kendra Kelley scored twice, including her 98th career goal, as Cloquet/Carlton knocked off Esko 3-0 Tuesday night at Bromberg Field.

Kianna Bender scored the other goal for the Lumberjacks, who stay undefeated on the season. Next up for Cloquet/Carlton is a match-up on Thursday against Chisago Lakes.

Esko will look to bounce back that same night as they battle Princeton.