Man Charged in Bar Fight Involving Superior City Councilors

Court documents say punches started flying after two intoxicated bar patrons harrassed people, used explict language, and made negative comments about non–union workers.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Criminal charges are now filed against a Summit, Wisconsin man after a bar fight that involved two Superior city councilors.

The fight happened outside Jimmy’s Saloon in Billings Park — a bar owned by council president Keith Kern who is a victim in this case. Court documents say punches started flying after two intoxicated bar patrons harassed people, used explicit language, and made negative comments about non–union workers.

On Tuesday, August 28th, 42–year–old Jeremy Browen of Summit was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Browen pleaded not guilty in Douglas County Court.

He’s accused of punching Kern before putting him in a headlock and then pushing him into a street sign outside Jimmy’s Saloon.

On August 8th 1 a.m., the criminal complaint states the fight broke out when Browen and his friend returned to the bar after being asked to leave.

Councilor Craig Sutherland approached the men outside and punches were thrown by all three, according to the criminal complaint. Browen is also accused of pushing Sutherland through a railing. This all happened before Kern was attacked.

Browen’s attorney says it’s the councilors who should be charged, not his client.

“I’m absolutely convinced that both of these gentlemen are not guilty of the charges that have been filed, in my opinion the wrong people have been charged,” said Toby Markovich, Browen’s attorney.

Kern and Sutherland declined to comment for this story.

Sutherland, his girlfriend, and Browen’s friend were cited with non–criminal disorderly conduct violations.