Proctor’s Welcome Back Grill Out Held at New Sports and Event Center

Annual event welcomes back school district staff for the academic year

PROCTOR, Minn. – The new St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center in Proctor opened their doors to Proctor School District staff getting ready for the academic year.

The new ice arena and gathering space hosted the annual “Welcome Back to School Grill Out” for three hundred staff and community members.

School administration served up hot dogs, brats, and burgers to celebrate the start of the school year.

“It’s just great to have everybody reconnect and to renew friendships and to invite our new staff to say oh my gosh, look what they do for everybody,” said Superintendent John Engelking.

One new teacher was enjoying her time in the new building getting to meet her new co-workers.

Jenni Schanil just graduated from UMD and is ready to start teaching special education.

“I’m super excited to be meeting the students and starting the school year but there’s things that are still up in the air that you never know what’s to come so I’m excited, I’m nervous, all sorts of feelings,” said Schanil.

Classes at Proctor Public Schools start September 4th.

The new sports and event center is expected to open at the end of September.