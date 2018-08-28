Saints Women’s Soccer Excited for Game Week

It's the final week of preparation for CSS as the regular season begins this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s soccer team played in a scrimmage this past weekend against UMD. It was the final tune up for the Saints and a chance to take on some higher level competition from a local opponent.

“I know there’s a lot of enthusiasm from the new and incoming freshman to do their best. It’s always fun playing another local team like UMD, and their D2 and we’re D3 so there’s a lot of eagerness to go out and prove ourselves,” midfielder Rachel Dixon said.

“I knew we would be on the defense a lot, but that’s OK. We wanted to work on our defending and see how we could handle the pressure. I thought for the vast majority of the game in the run of regular play, I thought we did pretty well,” said head coach Dave Reyelts.

Now they get set for the Labor Day Challenge this weekend against Luther and UW-Oshkosh. The Saints are ready for their regular season to begin, even if it comes with a bit of anxiousness.

“The day before a game, they tell us to visualize how well we’re going to do, what we plan on doing and the goals we want to achieve. I think it’s getting in the right mentality and having confidence to do well during the game the night before that really effects your effectiveness the day of,” said Dixon.

“When you play two games in a row at this point in the season, it’s about recovery and it’s making sure that we’re hydrated and they are getting ready for that next game. Then it’s a mental toughness factor and talking about that, realizing that your body can do more than you think it can. You just have to talk yourself into it,” Reyelts said.