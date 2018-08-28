Spartans Look to Stay Hot with 2-0 Start

The Superior football team has scored more than 40 points in both games.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – One team that is turning heads early on in the Wisconsin high school football season is Superior who are sitting pretty at 2–0.

Not only have the Spartans won their first two games, they have done it in dominiation fashion, scoring over 40 points against both Oshkosh North and Somerset. Even with early season injury issues, the coaching staff has been very impressed with their team’s performance so far.